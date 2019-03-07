Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH GWATHMEY. View Sign

GWATHMEY--Edith Shepard, died of complications of ALS on March 3rd, 2019 in New York City. Edith was a lifelong New Yorker, earning an undergraduate and graduate degree in art from Hunter College. For over forty years, she taught art at The Bank Street School for Children and the Arts Workshop for Teachers at Bank Street College. Edith deeply believed in art as a complete language and vehicle for self expression for all children. She was a primary developer of the art curriculum at both the School and College of Bank Street . She was beloved and respected by students and faculty alike. Edith was an accomplished artist and potter. She created glorious paintings and embraced ceramics as a passion. Working out of her upper west side studio, she produced exquisite hand thrown and hand painted ceramics of great beauty and functionality. Edith believed in family. She lavished love on her daughter Rachel, her grandchildren, Miles and Max Craven, and her nieces and nephews. She was a beloved grandmother and Aunt, always involved, interested and fully immersed in family art projects. She is survived by her two brothers, Gaines and Archie Gwathmey, a sister Lelia Gwathmey Harrington, her daughter, Rachel, two grandsons, Miles and Max, her son in law Jonathan Craven. A memorial service for Edith will be held in New York at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to either organizations: The Laura Adasko Lenzner Fund in Celebration of Children and Art at The Bank Street School: 610 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10025. ALS Association - The Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004.



GWATHMEY--Edith Shepard, died of complications of ALS on March 3rd, 2019 in New York City. Edith was a lifelong New Yorker, earning an undergraduate and graduate degree in art from Hunter College. For over forty years, she taught art at The Bank Street School for Children and the Arts Workshop for Teachers at Bank Street College. Edith deeply believed in art as a complete language and vehicle for self expression for all children. She was a primary developer of the art curriculum at both the School and College of Bank Street . She was beloved and respected by students and faculty alike. Edith was an accomplished artist and potter. She created glorious paintings and embraced ceramics as a passion. Working out of her upper west side studio, she produced exquisite hand thrown and hand painted ceramics of great beauty and functionality. Edith believed in family. She lavished love on her daughter Rachel, her grandchildren, Miles and Max Craven, and her nieces and nephews. She was a beloved grandmother and Aunt, always involved, interested and fully immersed in family art projects. She is survived by her two brothers, Gaines and Archie Gwathmey, a sister Lelia Gwathmey Harrington, her daughter, Rachel, two grandsons, Miles and Max, her son in law Jonathan Craven. A memorial service for Edith will be held in New York at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to either organizations: The Laura Adasko Lenzner Fund in Celebration of Children and Art at The Bank Street School: 610 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10025. ALS Association - The Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close