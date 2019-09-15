Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH HAMLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMLIN--Edith, (nee Edith Schaffer), age 93, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was a Casting Director and Producer of dramatic shows on television at CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS from the Golden Age of Television in the 1950s to the 1980s. She was prominent in the television industry for more than 30 years rising from Production Coordinator to Producer; although she is defined for the major portion of her career as a Casting Director. Her credits included live dramatic shows in the 1950's, Peter Pan, Producers Showcase and the Sunday Showcase. In the 1960's, she was the Casting Director of the highly acclaimed series The Defenders for which she received an Emmy Certificate. In the 1970's, she was the Producer of the Hollywood Television Theatre (The Andersonville Trial, The Scarecrow and more). She lectured on the production of Dramatic Shows for Television at the New Cinema artists in the 1980's. As a Casting Director, her credits included feature films and Broadway musicals. She retired in 1988. Born and raised in New York City, she received her Bachelor's and Master's degree from the City College of New York; she was married to the late Bertram Hamlin for 42 years. Mr. Hamlin passed away in 1990. the Edith and Bertram Hamlin Memorial Grove of 1,000 trees was planted in the American Independence Park in Jerusalem, Israel in 1991. Ms. Hamlin's archive that documents her thirty-year career in television productions is available for research at the City College of New York.



