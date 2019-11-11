Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH KEAN. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Church of the Holy Trinity 316 E. 88th St., New York , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

KEAN--Edith Williamson, passed away after a brief illness on October 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Born in Washington, D.C., Edie, as everyone called her, grew up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. She attended Abbot Academy and received a Bachelor's Degree in English from Vassar College. After college, she traveled around the world and then worked in Washington, D.C. where she met her first husband, James E. Bacon, with whom she moved to New York City, where she raised her three children and lived for the next 53 years. She worked as a fundraiser for many non-profit organizations in New York, including the Environmental Defense Fund, the New-York Historical Society, and the New York Public Library. But she found her real passion after earning a certificate in landscape design from the New York Botanical Garden and starting to work for the City of New York for Operation GreenThumb. Over many years she designed over 800 community gardens in all five boroughs, working with local gardeners to help them achieve their visions for their neighborhoods. These green spaces helped transform communities and in turn the City. Many of these gardens continue to thrive, enhancing the lives of residents and the City of which she was such an active citizen. She was especially proud of her work on Fort Tryon Park, the Bissel Garden, Bronx Green-Up and the Trust for Public Land. In addition, she was an energetic board member for many years of both the New York Botanical Garden and the High School for Environmental Studies as well as the New York State board of The Nature Conservancy. She was married to her adored second husband Hamilton F. Kean for 26 years and shared with him a deep commitment to the environment. She also loved birds, plants, animals, playing tennis, reading widely, being outdoors, and being on the water. It was the ocean that drew her to Portsmouth, NH, where, with her usual bravery and sense of adventure, she had moved last fall to start a new chapter in a house and place she loved. And most of all, she loved her family. They will miss her sense of humor and fun, her courage and energy. She is survived by her sister, Lee Hitchcock; her three children and their partners (Charlotte Bacon and Brad Choyt; Rachel Bacon and Valentijn Wosten; and Nick Bacon and Diane Hughes), five grandchildren, three stepchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Cowboy. Letters may be sent to Charlotte Bacon at 120 South Main St., Hanover, NH 03755. A celebration of Edie's life will be held on Friday, December 20th at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 316 E. 88th St., New York, NY at 2pm with a reception to follow.



