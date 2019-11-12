KEAN--Edith. The Trustees and Staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend, Edith Kean. Edie joined the Board of the Garden in 1997 and was an active member of the Horticulture, Nominating, and Plant Research and Conservation Advisory Committees, and the Patrons Council, for whom she entertained many current and future Garden Patrons in her beautiful apartment. Edie's great love was Bronx Green-Up, the Garden's community gardening program. She was an advocate for community gardening, chaired the Bronx Green- Up Committee, and designed many of the program's gardens in the Bronx. Edie's association with the Garden spanned more than 30 years and this was where she and her husband, Ham, did much of their courting. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and friends. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Maureen K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus



