1/1
EDITH KOBLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOBLER--Edith, age 97, passed away in Highland Beach, Florida on July 5, 2020. She was born in Cologne, Germany on November 4, 1922 to Adolf and Margarete (Wolf) Jacoby. She lost her father at age nine, experienced the rise of Nazi Germany, survived Kristallnacht and ultimately escaped to the United States in 1940. She married Kurt Strauss in 1943 and had two sons Ronald (1944) and Edward (1949). She resumed her education, earning a high school diploma, BA, MS, and PhD in Biology from New York University. Edith divorced in 1969 and married Richard Kobler. They created a software program for the "Talking Typewriter," helping autistic children learn how to read. At age 78, she returned to NYU as a full-time visiting scholar and was promoted to Adjunct Associate Professor. At age 80, Edith began weekly piano lessons and became an avid bridge player. At age 94, she retired from NYU and published her autobiography, "My Exciting Journey to 95." She is remembered lovingly by her children Ronald (Eugenia), Edward (Dari), Linda Kobler (Albert Glinsky); grandchildren, Misha Moore (Scott), Natasha Cornstein (Marc), Naomi Hightower (Stacey), step grandchildren, Luka and Allegra Glinsky; and six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Tobin, and Stella Moore, Daniel Cornstein, Ari and Harvey Hightower. Contributions can be made to the "Dr. Edith Kobler Endowed Scholarship Fund" at NYU Dental School. nyu.edu/giving/give-now/?id =1000334.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 19, 2020
My wonderful extraordinary beautiful girlfriend. Even though our ages showed us to be a generation apart, we never felt that way. She became a sister to me. She will be so so missed, especially at the monthly womens birthday luncheons. Her love of life and her positive attitude lit up the room whoever she was. She cared, she listened, she loved. I was blessed to become a part of her life especially during the days we lived on the ocean as neighbors.
Edith, may God give you back the happiness you gave to those fortunate enough to be part of your life.
I miss you!
Maxine
Maxine Garber
Friend
July 16, 2020
What a lovely tribute to an amazing woman. May her memory be a blessing for everyone.
July 15, 2020
I didnt know Edith but just read this & what an inspiring woman she was! And I love how she decided not to be a victim of the atrocities that she saw. Im sorry for the familys loss but what a wonderful person she was.
Phyllis Hink
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved