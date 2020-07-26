KOBLER--Edith, age 97, passed away in Highland Beach, Florida on July 5, 2020. She was born in Cologne, Germany on November 4, 1922 to Adolf and Margarete (Wolf) Jacoby. She lost her father at age nine, experienced the rise of Nazi Germany, survived Kristallnacht and ultimately escaped to the United States in 1940. She married Kurt Strauss in 1943 and had two sons Ronald (1944) and Edward (1949). She resumed her education, earning a high school diploma, BA, MS, and PhD in Biology from New York University. Edith divorced in 1969 and married Richard Kobler. They created a software program for the "Talking Typewriter," helping autistic children learn how to read. At age 78, she returned to NYU as a full-time visiting scholar and was promoted to Adjunct Associate Professor. At age 80, Edith began weekly piano lessons and became an avid bridge player. At age 94, she retired from NYU and published her autobiography, "My Exciting Journey to 95." She is remembered lovingly by her children Ronald (Eugenia), Edward (Dari), Linda Kobler (Albert Glinsky); grandchildren, Misha Moore (Scott), Natasha Cornstein (Marc), Naomi Hightower (Stacey), step grandchildren, Luka and Allegra Glinsky; and six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Tobin, and Stella Moore, Daniel Cornstein, Ari and Harvey Hightower. Contributions can be made to the "Dr. Edith Kobler Endowed Scholarship Fund" at NYU Dental School. nyu.edu/giving/give-now/?id
