EDITH KOBLER

My wonderful extraordinary beautiful girlfriend. Even though our ages showed us to be a generation apart, we never felt that way. She became a sister to me. She will be so so missed, especially at the monthly womens birthday luncheons. Her love of life and her positive attitude lit up the room whoever she was. She cared, she listened, she loved. I was blessed to become a part of her life especially during the days we lived on the ocean as neighbors.

Edith, may God give you back the happiness you gave to those fortunate enough to be part of your life.

I miss you!

Maxine

Maxine Garber

Friend