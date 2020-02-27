Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith L Sennet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1926 - 2020

Edith Levkoff Sennnet wife of Chester Sennet, mother to Susan, Mark and Joe. Grandmother to David Stephen Lachtman, Lauren Jae Sennet, Lexi Van Hoek, Justin Chester Lanigan, and Sarah Sennet Deveraux. Great-Grandmother to Dalia Yael Lachtman, Aviva Simone Lachtman, Jay Krishna Lanigan, Bella Chantelle Devereaux, Aiya Rose Devereaux

and Mila Grace Devereaux.



Educated at Wellsley College, and Masters at Columbia in Special Education.



Edith was ahead of her time. Her gift to education was her unique ability to educate students with severe learning disabilities. Our mother brought vitality, energy and values to our whole family.

We could hardly keep up with her energy, endurance, and quest for life.

We were very fortunate to have a mother who, no matter the circumstances, would stand up for us and her students.

She had a tremendous heart. If we ever needed guidance and support, she was there with her advice, and she was always right, and she let you know it. Our whole family has been blessed to have Edith not only as a mother but as a life-teacher and mentor.

