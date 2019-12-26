LINDBERGH--Edith. Edith Lindbergh passed away on December 23, 2019. Dedicated teacher with the NYC school system and Registered Nurse. Beloved wife of the late Victor R. Lindbergh. Loving mother of Victoria Rizzi (Robert), Doris Lindbergh, Angela Lindbergh, the late Eric Lindbergh and the late Christopher Lindbergh. Cherished grandmother of five and great-grandmother of five. Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30am on Friday, December 27 at Our Lady Help of Christians R.C. Church, 1315 East 28th Street, Brooklyn. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 26, 2019