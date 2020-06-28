EDITH LITTERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTERMAN--Edith. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Devoted mother to Anne and Nadine. Born in Lodz, Poland in 1923. Came to the United States as a refugee. Graduated from Columbia University (PhD). Director of the Hunter Lenox Creative Center. A lifelong Zionist and an avid bridge player. An extraordinary human being whose memory will be treasured by those who loved her and everyone who knew her. Contributions to The Jewish National Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved