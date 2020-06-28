EDITH LITTERMAN

LITTERMAN--Edith. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Devoted mother to Anne and Nadine. Born in Lodz, Poland in 1923. Came to the United States as a refugee. Graduated from Columbia University (PhD). Director of the Hunter Lenox Creative Center. A lifelong Zionist and an avid bridge player. An extraordinary human being whose memory will be treasured by those who loved her and everyone who knew her. Contributions to The Jewish National Fund.





