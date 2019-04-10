ROCK--Edith Mary. Mary Edith Rock passed away on April 3, 2019 at her home in Prospect Park South, Brooklyn. Edith was born on April 14, 1924. She lived a full and rewarding life. Edith earned a BA, MA and PhD from NYU. She was a longtime faculty member at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. Funeral Services - Siloam Presbyterian Church, 260 Jefferson Ave., Brooklyn, NY on April 13, 2019 at 9:00am.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019