Or Copy this URL to Share

MEYERS--Edith. Beloved wife of the late Herbert, loving mother of David (Laurajean) and Sandy (Yossi), and cherished grandmother of Aaron, Steven, Arielle, Talia, Benjamin and Maya. An inspirational role model for us all. We will forever miss her wisdom, advice, morality, generosity, kindness, humility, tolerance and her love of family, friends and culture. 93 years of quality; loved and admired by all that knew her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store