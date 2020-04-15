NATHANSON--Edith. We mourn the loss of a lifelong and beloved friend to many generations of our family. Edith was a source of joy, love, humor and a second mother to many. From theatre clubs to legendary lunches, long talks, and celebrations together, Edith always lit up any gathering with her inimitable smile, hearty laugh, brilliant mind, timeless grace and giant heart. She was a true Renaissance woman and role model: a lover of theatre, movies and music, her knowledge of the arts was always astounding. She was also an avid sports enthusiast: from the Olympics to Wimbledon to the Super Bowl and everything in between, her love of sports was unparalleled. More so, the constant care and love that she bestowed on all was a gift to behold. That unconditional love and light that she shined on her children and grandchildren and all blessed to know her will forever be her legacy. Toodles, we will miss you Edil but know you are reunited with your love Ted and friends G.G. and Lew. The next batch of coleslaw is on its way. We send our love and deepest condolences to the entire Nathanson-Hoffman- Knobloch Family. The Rudin, Earls, DeWoody, Zahedi, Papachristidis, Nelson families



