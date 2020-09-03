1921 - 2020

Edith Raymond Locke died on Sunday August 23rd in Thousand Oaks, California with her family at her side. She was 99 years old. An immigrant fleeing Nazi Germany, Ms. Locke's was the ultimate American success story that culminated on Madison Avenue in a high profile fashion career as the Editor In Chief of Mademoiselle Magazine, working with the titans of fashion and publishing for the rest of her life.



She was born in Vienna, Austria on August 3, 1921 as the only child of Herman Laub and Dora Hochberg (a younger brother died as an infant). She suffered under the Nazi invasion of Austria along with her parents but was finally given a ticket aboard the RMS Aquitania to New York City and made the journey to America alone at age 17. There, living with relatives in Brooklyn, she worked in a toothpaste factory and learned English going to night school at Brooklyn College.



She quickly made her way up the ladder working as Associate Merchandising editor at "Junior Bazaar'', then Abbott Kimball Advertising until Edie began a 30 year career at Mademoiselle Magazine that culminated in her role as Editor in Chief from 1971-1980. In 1981, she produced, edited and hosted the women's cable television show "YOU! Magazine" which aired on USA Network until 1984. In 1985 she produced and co-hosted a fashion segment for "Attitudes", an Emmy-nominated talk show for Lifetime Network. Every major clothing designer appeared on Attitudes for Edie as they had for You! Magazine, including Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, Betsey Johnson, Bill Blass, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Isaac Mizrahi, and Donna Karan among many others.



She always served the cause of professional women and fashion over the decades. She was President of the Fashion Group, Chairwoman of AWED, head of the Coty Awards which later became the CFDA; and hosted for many years the live commentary for the Parsons Fashion Critics Awards Show, including the show that honored then-First Lady Mrs. Geraldine Ford.



Her closest friend was designer Anne Klein who passed away in 1974. Ali MacGraw (once a Mademoiselle guest editor) remained a dear friend throughout, even more as Edie and Ralph (to whom she was married 58 years) moved to Los Angeles to be closer to their 3 granddaughters, Alexandra, Avery and Andie.



Those who knew Edie Locke describe her as a great mentor, always elegant, supportive and inspiring to them and countless young women. Edie was modern before modern was a movement. She worked harder and achieved more than people ever knew. Surviving the Nazis, coming to America as a child and creating a life and a career that connected her to luminaries such as Andy Warhol (who did sketches for Mademoiselle, and once gifted her a cat drawing), Truman Capote (who wrote his famous "A Christmas Memory" for Edie at Mademoiselle) and more currently Meg Wolitzer herself a guest editor) who emailed with Edie until her passing.



She is survived by her husband Ralph, 93 and daughter Katie Aviv.

