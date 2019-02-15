SACKS--Edith, on February 12, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Howard Sacks for 58 years. Loving Mother of David and Michael (Michelle) Devoted grandmother of Katelyn, Julia, Madeline and Olivia. Edith was born in Chicago and became a true New Yorker. She was a Champion Bridge Player, a successful Realtor who lived her life with passion. Graveside Service Sunday, February 17, 2019 1:00pm at New Montefiore Cemetery. For information call Riverside Memorial Chapel, 212-362-6600.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2019