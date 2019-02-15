EDITH SACKS

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Andrew and Barbara Paer, son and daughter in law of Marilyn..."
    - Andrew & Barbara Paer

SACKS--Edith, on February 12, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Howard Sacks for 58 years. Loving Mother of David and Michael (Michelle) Devoted grandmother of Katelyn, Julia, Madeline and Olivia. Edith was born in Chicago and became a true New Yorker. She was a Champion Bridge Player, a successful Realtor who lived her life with passion. Graveside Service Sunday, February 17, 2019 1:00pm at New Montefiore Cemetery. For information call Riverside Memorial Chapel, 212-362-6600.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street | New York, NY 10023 | (212) 362-6600
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details