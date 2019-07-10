SHIREN--Edith Yvette (nee Weisberg), born in New York City on August 1st, 1926, died peacefully on the morning of July 4th, 2019; beloved wife of Norman for almost 70 years; beloved mother of Leslie (Joel) Litoff and Jane (Jim) Grant; beloved grandmother of Ruth Grant, beloved aunt to Eric (Barbara) Weiss. Edith trained as a nurse during WWII and worked for many years at the Mount Kisco Medical Group. In the 1960s, she protested the Vietnam War and was an early member of the National Organization for Women. Later she and Norman spent more than thirty idyllic years living on Stillwater Lake in Millwood, NY. In retirement, she read voraciously, swam in any body of water she encountered, and took up painting in oils, thereby discovering a wonderful sense of shape and color. She will be missed by many.



