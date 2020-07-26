EDITH WALLENFELS

WALLENFELS--Edith, 96, of Jackson Heights, NY, died peacefully July 12, 2020, in Woodbridge, CT. Born in Vienna, Austria, June 24, 1924, she and her parents, members of the Judean Diaspora, fled to England in 1938, where she met and married her husband Kurt, himself a refugee from Vienna. In 1952, now with two children, they immigrated to New York where they would live out their 67 years together enjoying all the City had to offer. She was predeceased by her husband, parents Golda Katz and Isaac Hubler, and daughter Jennifer R. Swift. She is survived by her son Ronald, daughter-in-law Kay Herriges, son-in-law Jack Swift, the grandchildren Kimberly R. and Terrance A. Swift, Joshua S. Wallenfels and his wife Katie, Jesse W. Wallenfels, and great-grandchild Maggie Jane Wallenfels. Edith was loved by family and friends alike and is deeply missed. May her memory be a blessing.





