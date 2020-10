Or Copy this URL to Share

WAXENBERG--Edith, 98 years old, died on October 16, 2020. Beloved mother of Larry and Cathy Waxenberg, and, Jay and Gayle Waxenberg. Cherished grandmother of Jessica and Adam Levison, Gabrielle, Michael and Alex, and, great-grandmother of Etta and Wyatt Levison. The funeral on Sunday will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Anti-Defamation League.





