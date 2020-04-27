1923 - 2020
Freiman--Edna, Born June 16,1923 in Brooklyn, NY to Max and Sarah Smooke. Dear sister to Helen and Leonard. Beloved wife of Max, devoted step-mother of Michele and Lance, step-grandmother of Spencer. Cherished aunt of Elayne and Steven. Adored great-aunt of Amanda, Reza and Rachel. Treasured great-great aunt of Lily Eden. Lifelong friend to Miriam Moskowitz. Adored member of Forest View Nursing Home community and dedicated frozen-margarita drinker.
A graveside ceremony will be held on April, 28, 2020, 1pm at Old Montefiore Cemetery. "Behave yourself".
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020