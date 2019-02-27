Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDNA RAU. View Sign

RAU--Edna Irene (Hildreth), 92, of Maroa, IL, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at her daughter's family residence, near Washington, DC. Private interment will be in McClimens Cemetery, Hallsville, IL. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Bridget Rau (Gerald) Huntoon, RN, of Glen Allen, VA, and son Edwin McClelland Rau, CAPT, USNR (Ret.) of rural Maroa, IL; two granddaughters of metropolitan Richmond, VA, Jennifer Findora Bowles Huntoon and Hannah-Jane Huntoon; along with a sister, Mary Ellyn (Hildreth) Pennington; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is being served by Bennett Funeral Home, Glen Allen, VA and Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Family matriarch, Midwestern farm wife, homemaker, Navy mom, artist, teacher, patriot, environmentalist/conservationist, community volunteer, lifelong reader of the New York Times, she was indeed a woman for all seasons. In your journey onward, Edna Irene, from all those whose lives you gracefully touched: "May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, And rains fall soft upon your fields." (a Celtic verse).



