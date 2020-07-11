EDWAR MERRIN

MERRIN--Edward. The Officers, Board mem-bers, and global staff of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) mourn the passing of Edward Merrin, a treasured JDC Board member and Jewish philanthropic leader. Ed was a passionate advocate for the world's neediest Jews and efforts to care for them, as well as for the engagement of young Jews with Jewish values to change the world. This boundless dedication was manifested in his decades- long relationship and generosity with JDC, whose mission he held dear. Merrin was predeceased by his cherished wife, Vivian. We express our deepest condolences to Seth Merrin and his children and to the rest of the Merrin family on this terrible loss. May Ed's memory be for a blessing as his life surely was. Mark Sisisky, President; Stan Rabin, Chairman of the Board; Asher Ostrin, Interim CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store