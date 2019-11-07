Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward A Kopelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1944 - 2019

EDWARD KOPELSON, age 74 passed on October 26th 2019. Ed, who grew up in Union, NJ, was a resident of Montclair, NJ. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University and Rutgers Law School.



As an attorney in private practice, Ed worked passionately defending the rights and interests of those who hold less power in our social structure. Among other achievements he had a significant impact on laws governing accessibility.



As a result of a bus accident, Ed used a wheelchair the last 38 years of his life. Prior to the accident, he was an active outdoorsman with a particular love of marathon running, cycling and mountain climbing. Subsequent to his accident, he took great joy in watching movies, Yankee baseball and thought provoking conversation.



Ed was the son of Jack and Frieda Kopelson and is survived by brother Allen and sister in law Robin, brother George, stepson Bob and wife Joanne, grandchildren Alec and Betsy. Ed married twice to Tertia Moore and Catherine Bergart.



Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019

