Edward Alan Geltman, of Washington, DC, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Ann Glass Geltman; children, Andrew (Stephanie) Geltman, Jeffrey Geltman, and Rachel Geltman; and siblings, Patricia Repmann and Richard (Joann) Geltman. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Muriel Geltman.

Ed grew up in Hillside, NJ where he attended Hillside High. He then went on to earn degrees and Franklin & Marshall College and GWU Law School. Ed and Liz met at a meeting on anti-trust issues in healthcare, and were married in January of 1989. Ed began his career at the FTC and then worked at Squire Patton Boggs for 47 years.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to CUNY School of Public Health Foundation, Inc., 55 W. 125th Street, New York, NY 10027, Memo: Edward A. Geltman Memorial Fund. Online donations can be made at sph.cuny.edu/giving2/ and then indicate "Edward A. Geltman Memorial Fund" in the "Dedicate Gift" box.

Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc., Baltimore, MD.

