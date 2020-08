Or Copy this URL to Share

ARCHER--Edward Anthony, of Closter, NJ. January 9, 1937 -- August 15, 2020. 60 Minutes Film Editor. Survived by his devoted wife Maria Pia, daughters Jane and Nancy Archer, and grandsons Hector and Christian Cabrera.





