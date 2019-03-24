Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD ATNALLY. View Sign

ATNALLY--Edward V., of Bronxville, passed away on March 22, 2019. Beloved Husband of Mary Timlin Atnally. Born in 1931 in New York City to the late Edward and Margaret Deacon Atnally. Dear brother of the late Richard and William Atnally and brother-in-law of eight Timlin brothers and sisters. Uncle of David Atnally and Dr. Diane Atnally Conlin, and beloved Uncle Ed to 39 nieces and nephews of the Timlin family. Mr. Atnally graduated from Xavier High School, Fordham University and St. John's Law School. He started his legal career as an Assistant to the Surrogate of Queens County. He then went on to work for Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP. Edward later joined the firm of Gould and Wilkie as the Trusts and Estates partner. After Gould and Wilkie were taken over by a firm from Ohio, Edward opened his own firm in White Plains, NY. He proudly served his country as an officer in the US Air Force. He was also a very active parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Bronxville as well as being a Knight of Malta. Calling hours at the Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home, Bronxville between the hours of 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm, Monday. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Joseph's Church, Bronxville on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:45am.



