BENEDICT-- Edward Ronan. Well known as "Ned," a founding and managing partner at the well revered New York City-based wine importing and distribution company, Grand Cru Selections, died on July 14, 2019, while on vacation in Majorca, Spain. Ned was born on May 29, 1959 in Morristown, NJ and grew up in Madison, NJ, where he attended Madison Elementary School and later the Delbarton School in Morristown. Ned studied English at Hobart College until 1984 and then moved to New York City. As his humorous podcast on "I'll Drink to That," ep. 21 reveals, Ned began working in restaurants as a waiter and later began to work in iconic restaurants such as Keens Steakhouse, Tavern on the Green and most notably, the fine dining French restaurant, Bouley, where he found his passion and skill in wine. He then worked as the wine director at the celebrated Aureole, and then moved into retail at Zachy's Fine Wines, as the Burgundy expert and buyer in 2002. In 2009, Ned founded Grand Cru Selections with his partners and was a true force in steering the company into the esteemed company it is today, building a portfolio of some of the most sought after wines. Beyond being a natural expert in wine, Ned was filled with curiosity, well read, an exceptional writer and avid runner. He was an unconditionally loving husband, colleague and friend to so many he touched with his acerbic wit, genuine laugh and quiet generosity. Ned married his wife, Jane Heidi Park, on May 20, 2006 and shared a rich life with her for over 20 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; parents Barbara and Frank Benedict of Madison, NJ; brother Andrew Benedict; sisters Elizabeth Benedict and Claire Benedict, and their spouses, Angelina Benedict and Robert Kasow; father-in-law, Ih Koo Park; sisters-in-law, Debbie Park and Christy Park, their spouses, Harold Patzelt and Christopher Aikens; nieces and nephews, Robin McGrath, Kevin Dukelow, Ellen McGrath, Julian Kasow, Georgia Kasow, Sofia Benedict, Timothy Patzelt, Harrison Patzelt, Jeremy Patzelt, Benjamin Aikens and Sydney Aikens. A service was held on Sunday, July 28th, at The First Presbyterian Church on Fifth Avenue. Eulogies were given by his brother Andrew and by his comrade Robert Bohr. Tributes were sung by Georgia Kasow and Stella Belt. Ned's ashes were scattered on the top of the Cingles de Son Rullan mountain range in Majorca on July 19. At a later date, Ned's remaining ashes will be buried at the Benedict family cemetery in Mount Carmel, CT and scattered in the Clos des Boucheres vineyard in Meursault, France, in the Burgundy region where he was a fixture and where he reveled in fine wine, laughter and life.



