BERMAS--Edward Mitchell, born June 24, 1930, Ed graduated from Dickinson College and was honorably discharged as a captain from the US Marine Corps. He died peacefully on January 29th with his family by his side. Predeceased by his daughter Nancy, he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rene, daughters Bonnie and Karen, sons-in-law Mark and Vincent, grandchildren Natasha and husband Patrick, Nicholas, Isabella, Logan and Ava, sister-in-law Marjorie, seven nieces and nephews and their families. He will be remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. The family will hold private services in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



