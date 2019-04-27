BINDEL--Edward. The New York Cardiac Center foundation mourns the passing of our long-term member of the Board of Governors, Ed Bindel, a courageous individual who survived the Holocaust as a child, and made lasting contributions to humanity through his generosity, skills and innovation. Ed created a successful high technology firm called Mini-Data, which at its zenith had more than eight thousand clients before its sale to Ceridian. Ed was instrumental in the creation of the NYCC's scholarship program for students of his alma-mater, the Bronx High School of Science. He served our Board for almost 18 years with love and distinction and will be greatly missed by all. Richard Glazer, President, on behalf of The Board of Governors



