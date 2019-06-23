BINKOWSKI--Edward. (1948-2019). Ed Binkowski died on June 16, 2019, in New York City. He was a renaissance man who always had a joke and book to share. He received a PhD in Statistics from Princeton University and a JD from Fordham Law School. Following a career in statistics research and strategic planning at AT&T Bell Labs, he taught statistics at Hunter College and space law at Fordham Law School, founded his own statistical consulting company, and was the founding editor of the prize-winning journal Oxymoron. In addition, he held a renowned annual Groundhog's Day party. He lived his life with zest and with devotion to his wife, Carol, his daughter, Alison, and his many friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a date yet to be determined.



