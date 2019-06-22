Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN--Edward James. Edward James Brown of Easton, MD, passed away on May 25th. He was 86 years old. Ed was born on June 23, 1932 in Waterbury, CT, and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Economics and Political Science in 1954. From 1955-57, he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, NC. After an honorable discharge, Ed pursued a career in banking, serving as Chairman of Eastern Savings Bank in Scarsdale, NY, and President and Chief Operating Officer of Apple Bank for Savings in New York City, from which he retired in 1994. An active member of service organizations and clubs, Ed served as the president of the Kiwanis Club in Suffern, NY, Trustee of the Franciscan Health System of New York, Director of the New York Savings Bank Retirement System Group, Inc., member of the Board of Governors and Treasurer of the Union League Club, New York, President of Talbot Country Club, Easton, MD, and President of the Bay Country Region Antique Automobile Club of America. Ed was an avid golfer and antique automobile collector, his most beloved car being a 1935 Chevrolet DeLuxe Sedan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean, five children, Edward T. Brown (Kathy), Linda S. Brown, Carol B. Drum (Michael), Timothy R. Brown (Susan), and Daniel J. Brown. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, Easton MD, or Talbot Humane Society, Easton Maryland. Daniel J. Brown



