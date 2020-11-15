CARTER--Edward G. L., entrepreneur, travel writer and founder of "The Point," a private hotel on Upper Saranac Lake, died October 15, 2020 at his home in Si Sa Ket, Thailand. Ted was 80. Born in Mt. Kisco, NY, Ted attended Hotchkiss before enlisting in the Army where he was stationed in Okinawa. A world traveler, author of Edward Carter's Travels, Ted returned to New York in the 1990s to open the Edward Carter Galleries of fine art photography. The gallery closed in the wake of 9/11 and Ted moved to Thailand where he built his home and where he will be buried. He leaves behind his husband Khun Tan.





