CHALPIN--Edward, passed away in Boca Raton, FL on October 1, 2019. Ed was born on January 16, 1935 in NYC. He is survived by two daughters, Samara and Karen, his sister Estelle Sonsol and several nieces and nephews. A funeral was held on October 6, 2019 at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. Ed was predeceased by his father Sam Chalpin, Tillie Chalpin. Three brothers, Leo, Simon, and Joseph and two sisters Anne Teitelbaum and Sylvia Glander. A memorial service is being planned.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 2, 2019