COHEN--Edward Bert, 73. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a short but valiant fight with lung cancer. Born and raised in Manhattan, he graduated Lehigh University and George Washington University Law School. Ed began his career at Arthur Andersen, where he became a tax partner. Later he joined one of his clients, Whitcom Partners, as Chief Financial Officer and tax advisor. Ed served as a trustee of Selfhelp Community Services, an organization that provides services for Holocaust survivors, seniors and other vulnerable New Yorkers. He was a devoted husband and a caring father, and could brighten up any conversation with his unique sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Nadine of almost 35 years, sister Marsha, sons Reuben and Daniel, and daughters-in-law Julianna and Tori. Contributions may be made to Selfhelp Community Services - 520 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018. The funeral will take place at Park Avenue Synagogue at 11:30 on May 8th.



