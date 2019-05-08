COHEN--Edward B. The Selfhelp Community Services family is profoundly saddened at the passing of our Board member and dear friend, Edward B. Cohen. Passionate about Selfhelp's mission, Ed was actively involved and served on numerous Board committees. But his real joy came from his "hands-on" participation with Selfhelp's seniors. When he wasn't in the Board room, Ed could usually be found attending Selfhelp events, camera in hand, connecting with and bringing smiles to our Holocaust survivor clients. He will be warmly remembered and deeply missed. We extend heartfelt condolences to his wife, Nadine, and to his children, Reuben (Julianna) and Daniel (Tori), and to the entire family. Raymond V.J Schrag, President Stuart C. Kaplan, CEO



