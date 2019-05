COHEN--Edward B. We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our dearest friends. We will miss his dry sense of humor and political discussions we had so often at our many after theater and pre Jazz at Lincoln Center dinners. Our hearts go out to his wife Nadine and children Reuben and Julianna and Dan and Tori and the rest of his family in this time of great sorrow. With Much Love, The Ledermans