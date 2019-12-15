Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD DAVIES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





DAVIES--Edward Alfred. husband, father, grandfather, friend, and physician to thousands of children over a half- century in practice, died peacefully at home on December 4th. He was 88. As Director of Pediatrics at Lenox Hill Hospital and as faculty member at both Weill Cornell and New York University School of Medicine, "Dr. Davies" mentored generations of pediatricians and nurses in world-class clinical care, diagnostics and genuine engagement with the patient. And often, the patient did not have the language to express "where it hurt." He was recognized by the Dysautonomia Foundation for treatment of infants with nervous system disorders. He founded a newborn ICU at Lenox Hill which was expanded into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and named in his honor. Dovetailing with his advocacy for children, Dr. Davies was a founding trustee of the International Preschools, served as school doctor at multiple institutions and always found time to speak with a parent at length and with compassion. His demanding residency at Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in the United States, provided a template for care of all children. Edward Davies attended Brunswick School in Greenwich, CT, and graduated from Choate, Harvard and New York University College of Medicine. He was a Captain in the US Air Force and assigned to Maxwell-Gunter AFB in Montgomery, AL. He received orders to report to NATO base - Moron Air Base - in De la Frontera, Spain - and stood duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Dr. Davies is survived by his wife of 65 years, Suzanne, his four children and their spouses - Wendy Davies and Walter Johnsen, Kim O'Rielly, Becca Davies and Jeremy Kramer, and James and Heather Davies, his grandchildren Walter Johnsen, Alex, Chris and Jim O'Rielly, Stewart, Edward, Daisy and George Kramer, and William and Peter Davies. He was predeceased by his grandson Thomas Davies and his parents Helen and William D. Davies, his brother William Davies II and sister Helen Simpson. We will remember his joy for opera, gardens, trees, photo albums, and family gatherings. His interests were eclectic - he would play Tchaikovsky on the piano and then attend the original performance of "Hair" at The Public. He was a man of faith, a gentle man and a gentleman. A Memorial Service will be held in the new year. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close