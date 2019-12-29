EFFROS--Edward George, Professor Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of mathematics at UCLA, died on December 21, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. He was 84. Effros fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a mathematician following MIT undergraduate and Harvard graduate degrees. He joined UCLA in 1980, after nearly 20 years on the faculty at UPenn. He was known internationally for his contributions to the field of operator algebra theory, and he took pride in recruiting other top international math scholars to UCLA. His honors included being named a Guggenheim Fellow and an invited speaker at the International Congress of Mathematics. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita Brickman Effros; his daughter, Dr. Rachel Effros; son, Stephen Effros; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Pardington Effros; granddaughters, Lila and Eva Effros; brothers, Dr. Richard Effros and Robert Effros; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial will be planned in 2020 at the UCLA Mathematics Department to celebrate the beautiful memories of his life, his splendid sense of humor and his distinguished career. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019