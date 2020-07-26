EDWARD EGAN

EGAN--Edward Francis. Ed died peacefully in Brunswick, Maine on July 15 at age 101. He had recently celebrated his 74th wedding anniversary with his wife Doris. Born in Jersey City, Ed earned a mechanical engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1940 as well as an honorary doctorate in 1985, served in the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific, and founded Egan Machinery Company in NJ in 1946 with his father and brother. He danced with Doris to the big bands in the 40's and throughout his life, and retained a love for New York City jazz, opera and ballet. He traveled to six continents, pursued music and sports, and above all, cultivated a deep love of his family. He instilled in his five children his own qualities of curiosity, fairness, integrity, generosity and adventure. Ed is survived by Doris and his children, Michael, Nancy, Kathleen, Patricia and Frank, as well as 11 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. For arrangements and condolences to the family, visit: www.Funeralalternatives.net