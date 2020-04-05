GARDNER--Edward L. The Board, staff and shareholders of The Sherry-Netherland, Inc. mourn the loss of our board member, former president, neighbor and friend, Ed Gardner. Ed served as a board member of The Sherry-Netherland, Inc. for nearly 30 years, 11 of them as president. We will miss his wise counsel and excellent judgment, especially during the current crisis, and we express our sincere condolences to his wife, Arlyn, his children, grandchildren and extended family. Michael J. Horvitz, President Michael J. Ullman, Executive Vice President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020