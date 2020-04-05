Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD GARDNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARDNER--Edward L., a businessman and volunteer who spent his entire adult life working for the many causes he supported, including over 50 years dedicated to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of New York, starting as a Big Brother, then joining the Board of Trustees, co-founding the Sidewalks of New York BBBS' annual fundraiser and leading the board as both President and Chairman, died peacefully on April 2nd surrounded by his family at his home in Rye, New York. He was 85. Mr. Gardner spent his entire career at Industrial Solvents, a petrochemical company based in Houston, TX, ultimately rising to President and Chairman. But it was for his passion and devotion to voluntary services and friendship that he will be most remembered. In addition to his years of service to BBBS, he was a longtime trustee of the Points of Light Foundation. His steadfast loyalty to family and friends (and their families) could be matched by few. Over the past months, countless letters poured in from contemporaries and two generations beyond, in recognition of his generosity and incomparable mentorship. Indeed, if you were his friend or colleague, it was not unusual to feel like an honorary family member. That was simply the kind of warmth and attention those in his orbit came to rightly expect. Edward Gardner was born on August 1, 1934, the only child of Harry and Rebecca. He was raised in Brooklyn and graduated from Midwood High School and City College. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Arlyn (Schultz) Gardner; their three children, Alex, Nick, and Julie and their spouses, Linda, Stephanie, and Jeremy; and seven grandchildren. It is through all of them and the many Bigs and Littles whose lives he touched that Mr. Gardner's legacy of giving and putting others first will live on. He was deeply loved and he will be deeply missed. Details to follow regarding a celebration of his life. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Brother/Big Sisters of New York City.



