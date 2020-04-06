GARDNER--Edward L. The Board, staff, Bigs, and Littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC mourn the loss of our beloved Chairman Emeritus, Ed Gardner. His exemplary service on the Board spanned over 55 years. Ed was a pioneer in the youth mentoring movement who unabashedly shattered barriers for New York City youth and championed the potential, promise, and talents of young people. He was the heart and soul of BBBS of NYC. A Big Brother in the program from 1960 to 1965, Ed knew firsthand the impact a caring mentor can have on the life of a child. He founded and chaired the annual Sidewalks of New York Award Dinner, an event that continues to generate transformational funds to support New York City children and recently celebrated its 40th year. Ed Gardner was a titan in business whose professional acumen was matched only by his generous spirit and passion for making a difference in the lives of youth. We will miss his counsel and encouragement. His legacy at Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC will continue to be an inspiration for all. We express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Arlyn, children, and grandchildren.



