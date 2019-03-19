Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD GOLDSTEIN. View Sign

GOLDSTEIN--Edward S. Edward S. Goldstein, passed away suddenly at the age of 81. He was a mentor to everyone who knew him. He was the proprietor of Parkside Memorial Chapels for over 58 years. Edward was the patriarch of the Goldstein family and was a person who led by example. He leaves behind his loving wife of over 47 years, Sheryle Elkan. He was a devoted father to Shelley Hammell (Joe), Todd (Karen), the late Jamie Fischer (Jonathan), David and Jordan. Cherished grandfather to Melody, Lily, Hannah, Jared and Zachary. Brother to Dolores and the late Harold Yassky. Adored uncle to Charles (Amber), Marc (Joyce), Susan (Eric), Kimberly (Robert), Kerri (Alex) and the late Robert Yassky. He will be sorely missed by everyone he touched and knew.



