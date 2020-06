Or Copy this URL to Share

GOODSTONE--Edward H., 85, passed away June 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Harriet and father of Marjorie, Michael (Lori). Adored grandfather of Adam (Jess), Emily (Charlie), and great- grandfather of Noah and Emma. Loving brother of Florence Samber and Victor Goodstone. His passion for music gives life to his mem- ory and our love is infinite.





