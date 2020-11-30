GREASON--Edward Walter, of Manhattan and Quogue, NY passed away peacefully on November 28th, surrounded by loving family, after a long illness. Ed was born November 25, 1930 in New York City to Edward and Margaret (nee Mylod) Greason. Ed was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and gentleman and friend to all who met him. He has now joined his wonderful Mary Twomey, his wife of nearly 61 years, who died in 2016. He is survived by his sons Edward and his wife Marisa, William and his wife Margaret, and Michael, his granddaughter Elizabeth, and brother Robert, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He retired in 2001 as senior partner of the law firm of Kenyon & Kenyon LLP. In his career as a patent attorney he represented clients including Toyota Motors, Nabisco, Hitachi, Olympus Camera, Nippon Steel, and Liggett & Myers. After graduating from Notre Dame (as the first of three generations of Domers), he attended Fordham Law School, where he later served as a Director of the Alumni Association for many years, and from which he received the School's Golden Ram Award. Ed was a Knight of St. Patrick, a member of the Westhampton Country Club, New York Athletic Club, and Huckleberry Indians, where he was very proud to be the oldest person initiated into the organization. Visiting at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, on Tuesday, December 1st, from 4-8pm. Funeral mass will be held at 1:30pm on December 2nd at St Vincent Ferrer Church, Lexington Ave. and 65th St., New York City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Feerick Center for Social Justice at Fordham Law School; the Kamen Brain Tumor Foundation; or Mary T. Greason Scholarship Fund at Marymount Manhattan College.





