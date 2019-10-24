GREENBAUM--Edward, of Larchmont, NY, died October 22, 2019. Born December 18, 1925 to Clara and Joseph Greenbaum of Bronx, NY. Previously deceased by his wife, Ruth Greenbaum in 2005. Survivors include his sister, Martha Cohen of Great Neck, NY; three children, Joanne Greenbaum of New York, NY, Susan Greenbaum Cohen (Chaim Cohen) of Larchmont, NY, and Jonathan Greenbaum (Virginia Kling) of Bethesda, MD; six grandchildren Tal, Ben, Joe, Jesse, LeeOr, and Casey and three great-grandchildren, Talulah, Cruz and Cobi. Also survived by a companion Leila Lituchy of Larchmont, NY. Former owner/director of Camp Spruce Hill in Tolland, MA. Administrator at Yonkers Public School system. Professor of management at NYU/Polytechnic. United States Navy Veteran of WWII, proud member of the Tin Can Sailors. Graveside Burial at Glenville Cemetery, Greenwich, CT.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 24, 2019