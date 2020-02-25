HINES--Edward M.W., of New York, NY died February 23rd, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. He was surrounded by "his ladies" - loving wife of 55 years, Caroline Knapp Hines and daughters, Alexandra Hines Russello and Laura Hines Laufer. Born in New York City in 1939, he attended Phillips Exeter Academy ('57), Harvard University ('61) and Yale Law School ('64). While he practiced law in New York City for nearly 50 years, he was happiest when sailing in North Haven, Maine with his family every July. In addition to being a devoted husband and doting father, father-in-law, and grandfather of six, he had a richness of character that included a love of music and languages. In his retirement he took great joy in singing with The Brearley Singers and speaking German with the Harvard Club German Table. We will miss his kind wit, constant encouragement and support, and generous spirit.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 2020