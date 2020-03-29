JAWOROWSKI--Edward S. 92, died February 24, 2020 in Florida. Born in New York City in 1927. Joined Navy at 18 during WWII. Erasmus High School, Brooklyn College and Columbia University, Standard Oil of Ohio, then 30 years as a Chemical Consultant. Longtime New York Chemist Club member. In 1988, moved to Ocala, FL to care for his ailing parents. Survived by his sister Dolores Crowe, son, five daughters, eight grandchildren, great-granddaugh- ter. U.S. Navy Veteran to be interred In Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020