Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD JENNINGS. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life in Clyde, N.Y. Send Flowers Obituary

JENNINGS--Edward Walter, died peacefully on November 14, 2019 at home in Morro Bay, CA. He was 87 years old. Born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in upstate New York, Ed lived in New York throughout his professional life. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Family and friends were the most important love of his life. His commitment to ensure the human rights for previously disenfranchised people with developmental disabilities was the priority of his career as an administrator with the now New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. His legacy includes the deinstitutionalization of thousands of people from New York State facilities to humane, local, community- based programs. His advocacy and administrative skills paved the way for individuals to live productive and fulfilling lives. He assisted leaders in other states to follow the lead he set in New York State. Often the life of the party Ed entertained family with stories that took place at his favorite New York City watering hole, Sardi's restaurant. He had traveled the globe and loved photographing the many wonders he saw. He created art as a young teacher in Newark, New York and continued to paint until the last month of his life. A Celebration of Life is to be held August 1, 2020 in Clyde, NY



JENNINGS--Edward Walter, died peacefully on November 14, 2019 at home in Morro Bay, CA. He was 87 years old. Born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in upstate New York, Ed lived in New York throughout his professional life. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Family and friends were the most important love of his life. His commitment to ensure the human rights for previously disenfranchised people with developmental disabilities was the priority of his career as an administrator with the now New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. His legacy includes the deinstitutionalization of thousands of people from New York State facilities to humane, local, community- based programs. His advocacy and administrative skills paved the way for individuals to live productive and fulfilling lives. He assisted leaders in other states to follow the lead he set in New York State. Often the life of the party Ed entertained family with stories that took place at his favorite New York City watering hole, Sardi's restaurant. He had traveled the globe and loved photographing the many wonders he saw. He created art as a young teacher in Newark, New York and continued to paint until the last month of his life. A Celebration of Life is to be held August 1, 2020 in Clyde, NY Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close