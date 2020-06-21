EDWARD KAUFMAN

KAUFMAN--Edward A. (Ed, Eddie), of New Rochelle, NY and Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. He was 87 years old. He and his wife Zona had been married for over 65 years. Ed was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. He attended P.S. 34 (known as "34 School") and Snyder High School. Ed received his Masters Degree in Business and Finance from NYU where he met his future wife Zona (Bogoff), an undergraduate student at NYU School of Education. Ed was asked to join his wife's family business in 1955. At that time Hardware Specialty Co., Inc. had five employees and one location in New York City. Ed was very happy and pleased when his son Jeffrey joined the family business in 1994, creating a "3rd generation" and further expanding the business which grew to become an international distributor of fasteners and electronic hardware with divisions throughout the United States, Asia and Mexico. In 2002, Ed received the honor of being inducted into the Fastener Hall of Fame. Ed enjoyed his children and grandchildren; sharing a close and special relationship with his daughter Marla; speaking with his son Bruce about the movie business and their shared love of the New York Yankees; watching the Yankees on tv and going to the stadium when they played in New York; eating at fine restaurants with family and friends; donning his tux to dine and dance while cruising the world with Zona. The friendships Ed formed lasted a lifetime, from his early years in Jersey City at public school, hebrew school, AZA, B'nai Brith, his time at Camp Echo Lark as a camper, counselor and color war general, and his many business connections around the world. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Sarah Kaufman, and his sister Betty Citrin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Zona, sons Bruce (Zarrina) and Jeffrey (Vicki) and daughter Marla; grandchildren Alyssa (Alex), Jordan and Emma. Ed will always be remembered as a very bright, gentle, kind, generous and loving man. The funeral will be in New York and, due to current circumstances, will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.