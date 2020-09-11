EDWARD KLEIN

KLEIN--Edward Julius, passed away in White Plains, NY on August 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born April 16, 1952, son of the late Dr. Milton D. Klein and Pauline (Rubin) Klein, he was 68 years old. "Eddy," as he was referred to by friends and family, was an imaginative and creative individual both in his professional and personal life. He has been described by his many friends as a fiercely loyal and caring individual with an amazing sense of humor and a thirst for knowledge across a myriad of topics. After graduating from New York University, he received a Masters in Industrial Design from Pratt Institute. He had a long career as a designer and talented decorator. Eddy was a skilled creator, an avid car enthusiast and a world-class collector. Known fondly to some as "Mr. Tag Sale," he had an eye for value and spent much of his time collecting and learning about art and reading voraciously. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Ronnie (Klein) and Michael Kassan, nieces and nephews including Alex and Lauren Kassan, Brett and Jake Smith, Adam and Ashley Kassan, and his great-nieces and nephews; Spencer, Jasper, Gemma, Meyer, Ryan, and Quincy. And as well, his many cousins including Heather and Allan Rubin - who was more like a brother than a cousin. Eddy will live in our hearts forever. May his memory be a blessing.





