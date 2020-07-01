KLEINBARD--Edward. Edward Kleinbard, age 68, an extraordinary practitioner and scholar of tax law and fiscal policy, died on June 28, after a long struggle with cancer. A graduate of Brown University and Yale Law School, Edward was the Robert C. Packard Trustee Chair in Law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law where he joined the faculty in 2009. Previously he served as Chief of Staff at the Joint Committee on Taxation, the nonpartisan tax resource to the U.S. Congress, and for more than 20 years was in private practice as a partner at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in New York. He was a Fellow of The Century Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, and he was named Tax Person of the Year in 2016 by Tax Analysts. Always witty, pithy and never far separated from a microphone, Edward was regularly quoted on tax and fiscal policy issues by The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg News, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and othernews outlets. His academic work focused on government taxation and fiscal policy, in particular as a means toward achieving more progressive social outcomes, including We Are Better Than This: How Government Should Spend Our Money (Oxford University Press, 2015) and his forthcoming book, What's Luck Got To Do With It (Oxford University Press, scheduled for publication in early 2021), along with numerous journal articles and opinion pieces. Edward is survived by his mother Joan, by his wife of 35 years, Norma Cirincione, by his beloved son Martin and daughter-in-law Andrea, by his granddaughter Vivian, by his brother David and sister-in-law Anna, by his sister Kathy Heinzelman and brother-in-law Kris, and by his devoted partner Suzanne Greenberg.





