EDWARD KLEINBARD

KLEINBARD--Edward. Blessed with an unparalleled clarity of vision, he spent his life passionately, tirelessly and (mostly) patiently trying to adjust all of our bifocals so we could see what he saw. He fought tirelessly through his field of fiscal and tax policy to show those of us on whom life has showered affluence and abilities that, and how, we can afford and must create equality of opportunity for those Americans less fortunate, and "choose to govern ourselves in ways that are most likely to effect the happiness of our whole society." Deeply moral, hilarious, brave, loving, generous, sweet, voracious learner, great writer, astounding intellect, always there instantly when you needed him, gleefully cantankerous, my beloved friend since age 12. Suzanne Davidson





