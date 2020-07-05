1/
EDWARD KLEINBARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLEINBARD--Edward. Blessed with an unparalleled clarity of vision, he spent his life passionately, tirelessly and (mostly) patiently trying to adjust all of our bifocals so we could see what he saw. He fought tirelessly through his field of fiscal and tax policy to show those of us on whom life has showered affluence and abilities that, and how, we can afford and must create equality of opportunity for those Americans less fortunate, and "choose to govern ourselves in ways that are most likely to effect the happiness of our whole society." Deeply moral, hilarious, brave, loving, generous, sweet, voracious learner, great writer, astounding intellect, always there instantly when you needed him, gleefully cantankerous, my beloved friend since age 12. Suzanne Davidson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved